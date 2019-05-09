Iconic local artists help students find their muse

ISABELLE Lancaster wants to see the world take better care of its natural habitat, a notion she feels is best expressed through art.

The year 11 South Grafton High School student said she wanted to tackle an issue the entire planet faces, rather than a "first world" problem.

Yesterday, her art class was host to two iconic Clarence Valley artists Julie Hutchings and David Carroll who spoke to students about how to portray the issues affecting them on the canvas.

Both local artists face challenges represented through their artwork.

Year 11 student Isabelle Lancaster tried her hand at oil sticks, taking after Julie Hutchings example. Kathryn Lewis

Mr Carroll was diagnosed with Parkinson's disease which gave his work a focus as a commentary on living with the condition.

Ms Hutchings recently appeared on the ABC's 7.30 to tell the stories of Indigenous WWI diggers, the Gage brothers, who were her great uncles.

Ms Hutchings said the students were just as inspirational to her, as she hoped she was to them.

"They really open my mind," she said.

"Those issues that affect them, they are always going to be there."

She said the students, on the cusp of adulthood, were living in a society where they are "supposed to be able to say what they think" and that was an important theme to portray in their art.