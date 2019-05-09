Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
TEACHING MOMENT: Artist Julie Hutchings teaches the students how to begin a portrait.
TEACHING MOMENT: Artist Julie Hutchings teaches the students how to begin a portrait. Kathryn Lewis
Community

Iconic local artists help students find their muse

Kathryn Lewis
by
9th May 2019 1:00 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

ISABELLE Lancaster wants to see the world take better care of its natural habitat, a notion she feels is best expressed through art.

The year 11 South Grafton High School student said she wanted to tackle an issue the entire planet faces, rather than a "first world" problem.

Yesterday, her art class was host to two iconic Clarence Valley artists Julie Hutchings and David Carroll who spoke to students about how to portray the issues affecting them on the canvas.

Both local artists face challenges represented through their artwork.

 

Year 11 student Isabelle Lancaster tried her hand at oil sticks, taking after Julie Hutchings example.
Year 11 student Isabelle Lancaster tried her hand at oil sticks, taking after Julie Hutchings example. Kathryn Lewis

Mr Carroll was diagnosed with Parkinson's disease which gave his work a focus as a commentary on living with the condition.

Ms Hutchings recently appeared on the ABC's 7.30 to tell the stories of Indigenous WWI diggers, the Gage brothers, who were her great uncles.

Ms Hutchings said the students were just as inspirational to her, as she hoped she was to them.

"They really open my mind," she said.

"Those issues that affect them, they are always going to be there."

She said the students, on the cusp of adulthood, were living in a society where they are "supposed to be able to say what they think" and that was an important theme to portray in their art.

art david carroll julie hutchings south grafton high school
Grafton Daily Examiner

Top Stories

    Court reveals dangerous mind behind calm exterior

    premium_icon Court reveals dangerous mind behind calm exterior

    Crime The evidence heard in Grafton Local Court showed the accused to be a man capable of violence and abuse, despite his calm exterior.

    Midwives welcome very special delivery

    premium_icon Midwives welcome very special delivery

    Health GBH working toward 'gold standard' of care for new mums and bubs

    Siobhan's honour to take Maclean Showgirl title

    premium_icon Siobhan's honour to take Maclean Showgirl title

    News She has come a long way from riding her horse as a 'whipper-snapper'

    Stars of Clarence to make dancing debut

    Stars of Clarence to make dancing debut

    Entertainment 8 stars matched with 8 dancers, raising funds for Cancer Council