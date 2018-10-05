Iconic pub famous for its pies goes up for sale

The Pinnacle Pub attracts a following with its famous Pinnacle Pies

THE humble Queensland pub tucked away in the Pioneer Valley famous for its meat pies is for sale.

The local gem, which was originally built in the late 1880s, hit the market yesterday, with owners Andrew and Karen Guthrie asking for expressions of interest from potential buyers.

While the pub is renowned locally, it has also begun to garner notoriety internationally with tourists and grey nomads going out of their way to tuck into a pie. Current owners, the Guthrie family, took over Pinnacle Pub over a decade ago.

Andrew Guthrie said 12 years after acquiring the hotel, the couple "need a break" especially considering the amount of meals they sell each day.

Quickly adding up the number of handmade pies the pub sold this week, Mr Guthrie said the total on Thursday morning was about 2800 individual pies.

The listing, on realcommercial.com.au describes the hotel as "possibly" the best country pub in the state.

Locals and regulars will back up this claim, citing the award-winning pies as a reason the pub should take top spot.

Working alongside Mr Guthrie is Karen, his wife of three years and their troupe of five young boys.

Mr Guthrie said parting with the hotel would be a "sad day" for the family.

But he said it was time for the couple and the boys to pass on their "treasure" to someone else.

"We just got a new little boy, adding already to our other four boys," he said.

"And we need a little holiday."

The news of the sale comes a few weeks after the creator of the celebrated pie lost her battle with lung cancer.

Wendy Strang was known by the community not only for her fantastic pies but also for her role as a mother, grandmother and disability support worker.

Ms Strang married the publican of the Pinnacle Family Hotel around 1991-92. She told the Daily Mercury in September this was when the pies were born.

"I married the publican, Fred, and at the time (about 1991-92) it was a run-down old pub," Ms Strang recalled.

"All we had was these old pies, so I thought 'this isn't good enough, I'm going to make my own'. That's how it all started.

"Straight away they took off. They were tasty little suckers."

Current owners Karen and Andrew Guthrie. Michaela Harlow

Residential sales agent with PRDnationwide Mackay Jan Aylesbury is working to find the perfect buyer for the Pinnacle Family Hotel and the Guthries' other property, O'Sheas Hotel in Walkerston.

Ms Aylesbury said she was "excited" to see the public's reaction when they discover the well-known pubs are on the market.

"I'm excited for them because I believe it is going to be something that will create a lot of interest and get people looking," she said.

"Pinnacle pub everyone knows about it.

"The market is on the move so we are getting a lot of interest on everything on the moment so something like this, a commercial venue, will be really good as well."

Before the online advertisement was posted, Ms Aylesbury said the hotel had already garnered interest from a family living "out west".

"They have had an inspection and were very keen. I feel we are getting a lot of interest from southern states," she said.

While the Guthries have not publicly released the asking price for either establishment, Mr Guthrie said the family is not going to be "giving away" either business and will hold onto the properties if offers are not near asking price.

"It is a Mackay icon and it need to be passed on," he said.

"But it is not going to be given away, even if we are here for another five years.

"The [buyer] must be prepared to work because the pies are world famous and handmade. It is a good, fun job."

Already thinking about what the family will move onto next, Mr Guthrie said that was still a secret. But he did hint that their new venture would stay local.

"We are planning on something bigger and better. Something we would like to do and it is good for tourism in the Pioneer Valley."