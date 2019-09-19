Menu
Everything must go at iconic Yamba venue

Kathryn Lewis
by
19th Sep 2019 12:00 PM
EVERYTHING including the kitchen sink are about to demolished at an iconic Yamba venue, but first the community has a chance to get their hands on it.

 

FOR SALE: The entire contents of the Surf Motel Yamba must go before demolition begins.
Ahead of a major redevelopment the entire contents of the Surf Motel is being sold in a goods and chattels auction next Saturday September 28.

First National Real Estate Yamba Licensee David Lovell said anything that can be picked up and taken away was fair game for the auction.

FOR SALE: The entire contents of the Surf Motel Yamba must go before demolition begins.
Whether you're in the market for a new fridge, lounge or just in need of some crockery for the kitchen, bag yourself a bargain and a little piece of Yamba's history. 　

Among the items available to purchase are prints, the front counter, timber shutters even the balustrade.　

FOR SALE: The entire contents of the Surf Motel Yamba must go before demolition begins.
Everything must be paid for in cash on the spot and needs to be removed from the site by the new owner before the weekend ends.

Mr Lovell said the following Monday September 30 the demolition job would begin, and anything left behind would go with it.

He said the auction was the perfect way for the owners to get a fresh start and ensure nothing was wasted in the process.

He expected a good turnout with plenty of interest already shown.

