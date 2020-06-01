Icy blast to bring snow, storms and hail

Damaging winds, showers, thunderstorms, hail and even snow are set to hit parts of the country in the coming days as the Aussie winter begins with an icy blast.

Today is officially the first day of winter and the nation's south and eastern states are set to shiver.

From early this afternoon a low pressure system will move across Victoria bringing rain and potentially dangerous winds.

Sky News Weather meteorologist Alison Osborne described the front as an "icy blast" that has already brought 90km/h winds to parts of South Australia this morning.

Icy weather is forecast to sweep across Victoria and NSW today. Picture: Windy

"We've also had rain exceeding 30mm over the Adelaide Hills overnight," she said.

It's already pretty soggy in Melbourne this morning with widespread rain falling, but Ms Osborne says this is forecast to become wilder as the day goes on

"There's still the chance of gusty showers with areas of small hail as well," she said.

She said the cold front will begin to creep up towards and through NSW where it will bring snow and hail to inland areas.

Snow is forecast to hit the Central Tablelands in NSW by this evening.

Back in Victoria, a severe weather warning is in place for coastal locations in the state's southwest and central districts.

The Bureau of Meteorology says damaging south-westerly winds, averaging 50km/h to 60km/h with peak gusts of 90km/h to 100km/h are expected to develop from the west this morning.

It says they will move eastwards and impact the Melbourne metro area during the late afternoon or early evening.

"Peak wind gusts are more likely to be experienced in coastal areas and along elevated terrain," the warning reads.

A severe weather warning is current for damaging winds for parts of southern #Victoria. Alpine areas will be affected tonight while damaging winds will develop in the west tomorrow morning and extend eastwards during the day. Check the latest warning at https://t.co/6rOodwu2kO pic.twitter.com/57IG38xp2u — Bureau of Meteorology, Victoria (@BOM_Vic) May 31, 2020

Winds are expected to ease in western part of the warning area during the morning and early afternoon, easing elsewhere Monday night.

Locations which may be affected include Warrnambool, Ballarat, Geelong, Melbourne, Wonthaggi and Bacchus Marsh.

There was also a severe weather warning for East Gippsland and North East districts issued yesterday, but this has been cancelled.

Senior forecaster at the Bureau of Meteorology Richard Russell said the cold front would bring significant rain, however conditions would be unstable, with some areas expected to receive about 5mm while others could see up to 30mm of rainfall.

The cool change will see temperatures drop substantially, with Melbourne forecast to reach a top of just 13C, a sharp fall from 17C on Sunday.

"Welcome to winter," Mr Russell said.

FORECAST FOR THE CAPITALS

Sydney: Today it will be partly cloudy. There's a slight chance of a shower, most likely late this afternoon and evening. Tops of 22C today and 17C tomorrow. Lows of 13C and 8C respectively.

Melbourne: It will be wet and wild in Melbourne with a chance of hail, strong winds and showers. Tops of 13C today and 15C tomorrow. Lows of 9C and 8C respectively.

Brisbane: It's mostly sunny in Brisbane today. There's a chance of fog early this morning and showers this evening. Tops of 26C today and 21C tomorrow. Lows of 14C and 13C respectively.

Adelaide: It will be partly cloudy today with a high chance of showers, becoming less likely during the afternoon. Tops of 14C today and 16C tomorrow. Lows of 9C overnight.

Perth: It will be partly cloudy with light winds today. Tops of 19C today and 21C tomorrow. Lows of 10C and 9C respectively.

Canberra: There's a high chance of showers, most likely in the late morning and afternoon. Tops of 12C today and 13C tomorrow. Lows of 6C and 1C respectively.

Hobart: Partly cloudy. Medium chance of showers during this afternoon and evening. Tops of 16C today and 15C tomorrow. Lows of 7C and 5C respectively.

Darwin: Sunny with light winds. Tops of 32C today and 33C tomorrow. Lows of 22C overnight.

