Sugar Road Express cafe co-owner Michael Denvir wants a van that has been abandoned for weeks in front of his Maroochydore shop removed.
Offbeat

'I'd like it gone': Abandoned porn van frustrates cafe owner

Stuart Cumming
by
4th Jul 2019 11:35 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A VAN abandoned in front of Michael Denvir's busy Coast cafe has been a frustration as well as an education on the seedier corners of the internet.

The Mercedes Sprinter's number plates have been removed by police but a large "Fake Taxi" sticker remains plastered across its rear windscreen.

The sticker alludes to and copies the branding of a pornography website.

Mr Denvir, who owns Sugar Rd Express cafe in Maroochydore with wife Amanda, said the van had been in an all-day parking bay in front of his shop for about three weeks.

He said "heaps" of customers had commented on it since its arrival.

"A few people were educating us about what Fake Taxi actually meant," Mr Denvir said.

 

Sugar Road Express cafe co-owner Michael Denvir wants a van that has been abandoned for weeks in front of his Maroochydore shop removed.
He said he knew nothing about the van, other than that he had reported it to police about a fortnight ago.

Maroochydore police were unwilling to shed any further light on its origins, saying without looking up the specifics, the van's removal was a matter for the owner.

Failing that, the officer said it was a matter for Sunshine Coast Council.

Mr Denvir said police had come to inspect it a few hours after he reported it, pouring over it for about 15 minutes and removing number plates.

 

Sugar Road Express cafe co-owner Michael Denvir wants a van that has been abandoned for weeks in front of his Maroochydore shop removed.
Upon close inspection the van appeared completely empty and the doors were unlocked.

Mr Denvir said parking was scarce in the area.

"I'd like it gone."

A council notice on the van said it would be impounded if it wasn't removed by 4pm on Friday.

The council has been contacted for comment.

