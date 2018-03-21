Ideas for change to help Prince St thrive

The old Mackellys building at 51 Prince St used to be home to Dick Smith before the electronics retailer went bust earlier this year.

The old Mackellys building at 51 Prince St used to be home to Dick Smith before the electronics retailer went bust earlier this year. Jarrard Potter

LONG-TIME businessman and Grafton Chamber of Commerce member Des Harvey put the call out earlier this week for ideas to fine tune Grafton's Prince St CBD, and they have flooded in on Facebook.

On The Daily Examiner's Facebook page, ideas ranged from changed parking regulations, decreased store rent and turning the street into pedestrian-only mall.

Here is what you had to say on the issue:

Shelley Brophy: Remove the timed parking, so people can actually park and leisurely shop, stop for lunch and enjoy a morning in the main street. People are being booked during hair appointment or extended lunches.

Nathan Scaysbrook: Close it off redirect traffic and make it a family friendly area with cover and space

Leica-Jane Schubert: Empty shops mean 'no rent/no income/no money for mortgage repayments'. An empty rental property can never recover lost rent.

Many years ago in Ipswich they had the same problem, so lower rent was offered, then gradually increased over the next 12 to 24 months to full rental rate, shops were filled in no time! New tenants thrived as lower rents helped them become established, main street was more attractive and sometimes some money is better than no money.

Joanne Kitcher: The rents to high. Businesses going broke. Owners need to reduce the rent for more people to be able to stay open. Little bit of less rent and the more stores get to stay .

Ron Jenkin: drop the rent down Lynette Eggins: Make the rent affordable, surely it's better to have a tenant on lesser rent than no tenant at all? Pretty up the CBD. Take a look at Lismore's CBD, it's very attractive - and shady! While people blaming high rent was a common thread, it seems the answer might not be so simple.

Natasha Watkinson - Ford & Dougherty Commercial: I can see a lot of comments about the rents being too high. Rents are not the only challenges that small business have to face.

As a commercial real estate agent and small business owner, there are many challenges faced by start-ups. One of which is getting council approval. The DA process is costly and long and often scares off enterprise. Perhaps this could be reviewed in conjunction with the Chamber of Commerce; who are a group of local business people. Otherwise the best way to support small business and encourage enterprise is to get out and shop locally. Get into the street and support these businesses.

Andrew Brien: Grafton is a great town with a wonderful loyal community. Provide outstanding services and shopping and they will come!

Kimberley Murray: Make it more inviting different shops more shade more entertainment of a night in market square something for kids as well nobody wants to go down the main street definitely needs something done fast.

Izzy Luescher: Small interesting shops that don't sell the same old stuff we find "Made in China" labels all over them! For example: Ferry Park art and craft gallery where the place is bursting with vibrant involved artists and craft makers (the artist MUST volunteer as staff to run the place keeping costs to run it down to pure rental fees)!

Peggy Lee: Put main as a mall, turn that huge park into a tollgate carpark to cater for the cars. If you are working in a shop you need a pass to put on inside of windscreen. So much could be done, yet little will be.

While there were many good suggestions, out of the more than 100 comments on the Facebook post there was one that stood out as being the most popular:

Cassandra Dee Cameron: Put a Kmart there.

With the popularity of Kmart in the Clarence Valley (despite the closest store located in Coffs Harbour) perhaps this would be the solution to the Prince St CBD: