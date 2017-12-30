WHERE TO GO: Ideas for summer fun

ABOVE, FROM LEFT: Surf school lesson on Turners Beach in Yamba; Lillie Gifford with mum Jess cool off in the pool at the Grafton Aquatic Centre; and Courtney Jade, of Yamba Pedal Boats, in one of her pedal boats.

WHETHER it's the mighty Clarence calling or the salty smell of our beaches, there are plenty of ways to have some fun on the water this summer.

Here are just some of the ways you can while away your holiday on the water.

Enjoy a pool dip

With three pools open throughout the summer, there are plenty of places to cool down without getting sand between your toes.

Grafton Aquatic Centre offers a 50m pool, diving pool and large waterslide, as well as a babies' wading pool.

At Maclean, there is a 50m pool and babies' pool with a small slide, while Yamba provides a 25m heated pool and small babies' pool.

Yamba Pedal Boats

Want a unique experience out on the water? Hire a pedal boat and take a close-up look around the bay area. Based from the Yamba Marina, the boats can hold up to four people with a 250kg weight limit at just $45 per hour.

Courtney Jade relaxes on one of her pedal boats as she prepares to launch Yamba Pedal Boats at the Marina on December 10 Adam Hourigan

Covers can be put over the boat for shade, with space provided for fishing gear or other items. Phone 0432335925.

Surfing school

Jeremy Walters has been teaching locals and visitors alike how to ride the local waves for years at the Yamba-Angourie Surf School. Ranging from three-day courses to group lessons and private tuition, this is the perfect way to introduce yourself to the surf or fine-tune your skills.

Hire equipment is available and birthday parties are catered for. Phone 66461496.

Deep sea fishing

If you want to get offshore and into some heavy-duty fishing, there are plenty of ways to get out to sea.

The kids pulled in this massive catch on a recent fishing trip into open waters on board Reel Time Charters. Contributed

Reel Time Fishing Charters in Yamba offers three boats and is the longest running fishing charter business from Iluka and Yamba. With a limit of 10 per boat, there's plenty of room, with boats going out every day the weather allows. Phone 0428231962.

At Wooli, Wooli Fishing Charters offers a boat with everything provided for you to hook a big catch. All you need to bring is an Esky. Phone 66497100.

Picnic on the river

You can't go past a barbecue on the river this holiday season. With Clarence River Boat Hire, you can take a barbecue boat out on the river and enjoy a scrumptious feast with family and friends.

Whether you've got a party of 12 or a group of eight, there are options for everyone. No licence is required and boats come with wheelchair access, food, toilet, gas barbecue, cooking utensils, Esky, lifejackets, fishing rod holders and an electric start.

For more information, email yambabbqboathire@ bigpond.com or phone John on 0403667187.

Sightsee the river

Enjoy a variety of tours of the Clarence River and experience the mighty river in a new, more peaceful way with Yamba Kayaks.

TOP GUIDE: Philip Moore, owner/operator of Yamba Kayak, points out some wildlife to be seen on the Clarence River. Clair Morton

With options for double or single sea kayaks, you will be guided around the beautiful islands and waterways.

You will stop along the way for morning tea, where you can munch on homemade cake.

The tours come with lifejackets, maps, dry bags for personal items and a first aid kit.

Phone Phil on 0466035444 for more details and to book.

Musical ferries

You could enjoy a little music on your trip up and down the Clarence River with the Clarence River Ferries, which operate between Yamba and Iluka.

Their boats the MV Clarence Head and MV Mirigini are often ferrying people across the river. They are available for private functions and charter.

Don't forget to hop on one of the Scenic River Cruises which run every Wednesday and Friday, or a Sunday live music cruise, with local bands providing entertainment on the 30km round trip to Harwood.

For more information, visit www.clarenceriver ferries.com.au.