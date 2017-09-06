Ideas sought for Ulmarra's Bailey Park

A PIRATE ship playground, a community garden, a kids' bike path or a multi-use synthetic court are some of the ideas on the table for the redevelopment of Bailey Park, Ulmarra, but the Clarence Valley Council says it is open to all suggestions.

Council has invited anyone with an interest in the redevelopment of the park to an open day on Saturday, September 16, from 11am-2pm.

Council's open spaces and facilities manager, Peter Birch, said the aim was to give residents and visitors a way to share their ideas about the park. Those ideas would help with the development of a park master plan that meets the needs of users and the wider community.

"Council hopes this opportunity will help foster community development and harmony and provide information about the use of the facility and potential future needs,” he said.

"So come along to Bailey Park on September 16 with your thinking caps on and share your thoughts and ideas.”

Take a lot at just some of the ideas that could be brought to fruition at the park in this picture gallery:

Council has also written to residents and included a brief survey that can be placed in the suggestion box located at Bailey Park picnic shelter from Saturday, September 16 - Friday, September 22.

Ideas can also be emailed to council@clarence.nsw.gov.au posted to Clarence Valley Council, Locked Bag 23, Grafton, 2460, or hand delivered to one of council's customer service centres.