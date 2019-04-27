Identical election commitments big win for Grafton

GOOD DEAL: Mayor Jim Simmons, Patrick Deegan, Pat Conroy and Greg Mashiah at the site of the proposed development.

GOOD DEAL: Mayor Jim Simmons, Patrick Deegan, Pat Conroy and Greg Mashiah at the site of the proposed development. Tim Jarrett

THE redevelopment of the Grafton river-front precinct is guaranteed after Labor announced an identical funding package yesterday.

The $6.5 million announcement means Clarence Valley Council's long-term vision for the site will finally be realised, regardless of who wins the seat of Page.

This was great news for Mayor Jim Simmons, who said the long-awaited project gave the council a chance to make the river front and centre of the Clarence Valley again.

"This more or less ensures that the project will go ahead now and will be valuable as an asset for tourism especially with the new motorway being some distance from Grafton,” Cr Simmons said.

"We are now getting back to opening the river up to the public like it used to be, both here and in the lower Clarence.”

The commitment to upgrade the waterfront land was made by Page candidate Patrick Deegan and Shadow assistant minister for infrastructure, Pat Conroy, at the site yesterday.

Mr Deegan said: "The mighty Clarence River is one of the few remaining wild rivers on the east coast and is a fantastic asset to the region.

"We want to make sure the community can fully utilise and benefit from the river in the heart of the city.

"I would like to congratulate the council on all the work and effort they have put into this project.”

The commitment comes a week after Nationals candidate Kevin Hogan made his announcement on the project and both parties have confirmed it would go ahead in the event they win government without winning Page.

Mr Conroy said: "Labor's commitment is for the $6.5 million to re-develop the waterfront if we form national government and is not contingent on any seat outcome.”

He said the significance of riverside developments should not be underestimated, especially given the importance of the river in Grafton's history.

"One of the reasons we are so attracted to this project is the historical significance of returning Grafton to its great claim to fame as the original port city for the Clarence River,” he said.

"We have seen foreshore walking paths revitalise regions around the country.

"This will have a great impact in beautifying the city, improving tourism and recognising the historical significance of Grafton.”