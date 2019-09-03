Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Crime

Idiot does burnout — in a servo

by Ben Harvy
3rd Sep 2019 2:19 PM

 

A DRIVER performing a burnout between petrol bowsers at a northern suburbs service station has been condemned for the dangerous act, which was caught on video.

Police are investigating the incident at Davoren Park OTR petrol station just before 11.30pm on Saturday.

Video of the burnout shows the driver spin the car's wheels furiously in the wet before coming to a stop.

A driver performing a burnout at On The Run service station at Davoren Park.
A driver performing a burnout at On The Run service station at Davoren Park.

After a few seconds, the driver flees the scene in front of shocked onlookers.

Witnesses said the car the hit a bollard during the burnout.

Police said the "dangerous driving behaviour" put the public and OTR staff at risk.

Anyone with information that may assist police can call Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

More Stories

burnout petrol station servo

Top Stories

    Search for life-saving stranger after cardiac arrest

    premium_icon Search for life-saving stranger after cardiac arrest

    News "This fella Mark, I owe him so much. Just a simple handshake to say thank you."

    'The War on Drugs has failed', what it means for the region

    premium_icon 'The War on Drugs has failed', what it means for the region

    Health A report suggests Australia's "War on Drugs" is tragically failing

    Tough laws in frame as pedophiles walk free

    premium_icon Tough laws in frame as pedophiles walk free

    News One in three convicted pedophiles not spending a day in jail

    Probe launched into police unit's activity in Grafton

    premium_icon Probe launched into police unit's activity in Grafton

    Crime Police conduct body looking into local solicitor's claims.