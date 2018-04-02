'Idiot' tourists could ruin it for beach users

IT ONLY takes one person to ruin it for everyone.

With holiday-makers heading to the Clarence Valley's coastal towns for the Easter long weekend, some rowdy individuals angered Iluka residents when they drove dangerously on Shark Bay Beach.

Several concerned residents flagged issues on the Iluka NSW Community Facebook group about four-wheel drive vehicles and the erratic driving behaviour on beaches over the weekend.

One resident said: "Not many places left where you have vehicle access to the beach and would be a shame to see our bay closed as they have done in Yamba and possibly Brooms Head now as a result of weekend warriors behaving like idiots.”

Another resident said: "We came off the beach yesterday when a group of around 7-8 utes came on, running about 4-5 abreast and not wanting to move when we came past, I put my UHF on and picked them up and the irony was they were all talking about how the beaches back home are all shut off to 4x4s.”

Two residents said they saw a procession of four-wheel drives lining up along the track to get onto the beach at 10pm one night.

Was your community impacted by rowdy tourists over the Easter long weekend? Email caitlan.charles@dailyexaminer.com.au to share your concerns.