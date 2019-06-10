Ido channels Barty in 'underdog' run at Tennis Championships

UNSTOPPABLE: Komaki Ido in the women's final of the North Coast Tennis Championships at Grafton yesterday.

TENNIS: Komaki Ido has been playing tennis for a large part of her life and the Gold Coast player looked to replicate grand slam winner Ash Barty as she took out the North Coast Tennis Championships 5-7 6-1 6-2 in Grafton today.

Ido is drawing on Barty's set-back before a dramatic rise that now puts her at number two in the world rankings.

"I played when she was playing AMTs as well and there was a time when she was on a bit of a downfall,” Ido said.

"Now she's winning grand slams so, hopefully, I can do that too. She's amazing.

"I always loved Li Na too but she has retired now.”

The gruelling match lasted almost two-and-a-half hours as Ido clawed her way back after losing the first set and the 18-year-old was pleased with the end result against Maddison Ricardo.

"I was a bit patchy but I has happy with it all,” she said.

"I lost the first set but I just kept my calm and regained my focus to get back on top.

"I was here a couple of years ago but I lost in the semi-finals, it's incredible to come back here and win it.”

Ido's impressive run included a win over No.1 seed Tianna McGarvie in the quarter-finals but the young star had long been building towards making a name for herself in tennis.

"When we moved houses when I was a bit younger there was a tennis court in the apartment building and I started by hitting some balls there,” she said.

"I just loved it and couldn't stop, so I had to start playing properly.”