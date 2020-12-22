A South Grafton man has faced court for making a series of violent threats against his ex-partner.

A South Grafton man has faced Grafton Local Court after pleading guilty to leaving his ex-partner a series of violent and threatening voicemail messages, and then abusing her at an ATM, telling her “I’m going to slit your throat”.

Darren Lloyd Thompson appeared in court last week where he was convicted of intimidation intending fear of physical harm and using a carriage service to menace/harass/offend.

According to court documents Thompson and the victim had ended a 20-year relationship earlier this year over Thompson’s drug and alcohol abuse.

The agreed police facts state that about 7.20pm on Friday, August 14, Thompson contacted the victim and left a voicemail stating “I’m going to punch your f------ skull in you f------ slut”.

Later about 5.38pm on Wednesday, August 18 the accused contacted the victim on mobile phone and made further threats stating in the voicemail “I’m going to shoot you and I’m going to blow my head off” as well as “I’m going to kill you and your f------ man”.

Court documents state that as a result of these voicemails the victim felt fearful for her safety and found them to be offensive and menacing. The victim recognised the voice to be that of Thompson and he sounded intoxicated at the time.

About 9.40am on Friday, August 21 the victim was at an ATM in Grafton when she was approached by Thompson who began to abuse and threaten her, shouting “I’m going to slit your throat”, and “if we weren’t in front of the cameras I would have killed you”.

After abusing her for some time Thompson left the area, and the victim was able to withdraw her money. She returned to her car and drove around a short time crying while composing herself before reporting the incident and the voicemails to officers at Grafton Police Station.

On August 22 police attended a South Grafton property where Thompson told police he did threaten her.

In Grafton Local Court last week magistrate Kathy Crittenden sentenced Thompson to a nine-month intensive correction order, as well as an 18-month community correction order.