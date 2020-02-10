Liz Duggan, singing teacher and member of 2 Way Street. The singer is hosting 'Just a Singalong' every Tuesday at her Wooloweyah home.

“IF YOU can walk, you can dance and if you can talk, you can sing”.

That’s the mantra of singing teacher and member of 2 Way Street Liz Duggan, who hosts Just a Singalong every Tuesday evening at her Wooloweyah home.

It all started after Ms Duggan was approached by one of her private students who wanted to bring along a friend and wondered if there might be an opportunity to expand.

“I thought – I am not a choirmaster but if people are happy to come along it could just be a sing-a-long,” she said.

“Now we have a wonderful group of ladies which is great for people who don’t necessarily feel the need to have private lessons.”

Since its formation, the group had gone from strength to strength and was about to embark on an opportunity of a lifetime – to lay down a track in a recording studio.

Ms Duggan said despite the informal nature of the group, the chance to record a track for TLC radio was too good to pass up.

“Not many people get the chance to go into a proper recording studio and it will be a great experience,” she said.

“We will be recording Bette Midler’s Boogie Woogie Bugle Boy.”

While recording a song might sound a little daunting to some, Ms Duggan stressed the casual feel of the group and invited anyone, at any age and with any skill level to join in.

She said she often heard people say they were tone deaf or not good enough to sing, but Ms Duggan firmly believed this was not the case.

With a little focus on a few key techniques and proper breathing anything was possible, hence the mantra.

“Singers are storytellers. It is great if you sound wonderful but most people will forgive the odd of note if you are singing with passion,” she said.

“And singing in a group you can have a bit of ‘cover’.”

Just a Singalong meets at 6.30 in Wooloweyah every Tuesday during school term. Contact Liz on 0427 654 298.