If you can't accept cyclists, take a hike

Funeral of cyclist Cameron Frewer, who was killed doing something he loved. His death has sparked the Unite For Cam campaign, which aims to promote safety for all road users. Patrick Woods

I AM often sickened by what I read on social media, and lately I'm fed up with the victim blaming as tragedy reignites the cyclist debate.

Each week, I sit in court and hear details of the drink driver who thought they were "right to drive" despite being way over the limit.

Or the person caught under the influence of drugs, who assures, "I didn't feel the effects at the time".

Yet we live in a society which seems more likely to accept these people's rights to be on the road, than the cyclist who got up at 4am for an early morning ride.

Mention the word cyclist and people see red.

They say they shouldn't take up so much room, they whinge about drivers having to slow down until it is safe to overtake, they say cyclists should be paying registration.

Mention drink driving, and often someone will admit, "I probably shouldn't have driven Saturday night, but..." Excuses, excuses, excuses.

We all have a duty of care on our roads, and the ones who selfishly get behind the wheel while under the influence are the ones we need to worry about.

Not the father, son, brother, mother, sister, friend, who took the healthy option to get from A to B, or who dons the lycra each morning for the love of the sport.

How does the word 'cyclist' even spark debate any more?

The rules are simple, and if you don't know them keep an eye on the Daily's Unite For Cam campaign.

While you're there, read about the heartbreak people's selfish decisions and lapses in judgment cause for the families of those doing the right thing.

Cyclists have a right to be on the road, and if you can't accept that take a hike.