Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A new phone scam has been doing the rounds in the Clarence Valley.
A new phone scam has been doing the rounds in the Clarence Valley.
News

If you get this call, hang up

Jarrard Potter
by
1st Jun 2018 10:55 AM

GRAFTON resident Robyn Jackson has raised the alarms bells for a new scam phonecall that is making the rounds of the Clarence Valley.

Robyn said after receiving two calls earlier in the week from people claiming to be from Telstra, the third call was a robotic voice message.

"The call was supposedly from Telstra wanting to connect you to the NBN, and if you don't press one it said your phone would be disconnected in 24 hours," Robyn said.

"I got the feeling it was a scam so I hung up and called Crime Stoppers, who said it was a scam.

"I had a gut feeling it wasn't Telstra, because the first call cam at 7.20pm on Monday night, and I thought they don't call at that time of night.

"I'd hate to think what would happen to people if they pressed one."

If you think you've received a suspicious phone call from a potential scammer, report it at https://www.scamwatch.gov.au/.

clarence crime scam scam calls scam phone call
Grafton Daily Examiner

Top Stories

    LET'S NOT WAIT: Ulmarra's long wait for lower speed limits

    premium_icon LET'S NOT WAIT: Ulmarra's long wait for lower speed limits

    News New speed limits introduced in notorious blackspot on the Pacific Highway today

    • 1st Jun 2018 10:00 AM
    BEHIND THE SPORTS DESK: The weight of Origin

    premium_icon BEHIND THE SPORTS DESK: The weight of Origin

    Rugby League WILL it be another Queensland win, or has NSW found the answer?

    • 1st Jun 2018 10:00 AM
    'UNACCEPTABLE BEHAVIOUR': Police on drug driving blitz

    premium_icon 'UNACCEPTABLE BEHAVIOUR': Police on drug driving blitz

    Crime Mobile drug testing unit to be used across area

    A metal graveyard in the bush

    A metal graveyard in the bush

    News Car graveyard found in beautiful bushland on the Coffs Coast.

    Local Partners