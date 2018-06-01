If you get this call, hang up

A new phone scam has been doing the rounds in the Clarence Valley.

A new phone scam has been doing the rounds in the Clarence Valley.

GRAFTON resident Robyn Jackson has raised the alarms bells for a new scam phonecall that is making the rounds of the Clarence Valley.

Robyn said after receiving two calls earlier in the week from people claiming to be from Telstra, the third call was a robotic voice message.

"The call was supposedly from Telstra wanting to connect you to the NBN, and if you don't press one it said your phone would be disconnected in 24 hours," Robyn said.

"I got the feeling it was a scam so I hung up and called Crime Stoppers, who said it was a scam.

"I had a gut feeling it wasn't Telstra, because the first call cam at 7.20pm on Monday night, and I thought they don't call at that time of night.

"I'd hate to think what would happen to people if they pressed one."

If you think you've received a suspicious phone call from a potential scammer, report it at https://www.scamwatch.gov.au/.