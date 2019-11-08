Ignorance cannot be tolerated as the climate warms

SCIENTISTS, a mere 11,000 of them, have decided on the 40th anniversary of the first warning of catastrophic climate change due to human activity, to finally "tell it like it is”.

Dismayed that four decades of warnings that increased levels greenhouse gases in the atmosphere will warm the planet has failed to halt the trend of increasing temperatures, 11,000 scientists from around the world have put their names to a collaboration published in the prestigious journal Bioscience.

This is what "telling it like it is” looks like, according to the Bioscience authors.

"The climate crisis has arrived and is accelerating faster than most scientists expected. It is more severe than anticipated, threatening natural ecosystems and the fate of humanity. Especially worrisome are potential irreversible climate tipping points and nature's reinforcing feedbacks (atmospheric, marine, and terrestrial) that could lead to a catastrophic 'hothouse Earth,' well beyond the control of humans.”

As you read this there are people with fewer credentials, who have conducted no research ready to dismiss this science as "hysterical”, "alarmist” or worse still "socialist”.

Ignorance might be bliss, but events occurring regularly: early fire seasons, melting ice caps, shrinking glaciers and recurring droughts can no longer be ignored.