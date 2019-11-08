Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Bushfire at Middle Creek Rd.
Bushfire at Middle Creek Rd. Frank Redward
Opinion

Ignorance cannot be tolerated as the climate warms

Tim Howard
by
8th Nov 2019 2:21 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

SCIENTISTS, a mere 11,000 of them, have decided on the 40th anniversary of the first warning of catastrophic climate change due to human activity, to finally "tell it like it is”.

Dismayed that four decades of warnings that increased levels greenhouse gases in the atmosphere will warm the planet has failed to halt the trend of increasing temperatures, 11,000 scientists from around the world have put their names to a collaboration published in the prestigious journal Bioscience.

This is what "telling it like it is” looks like, according to the Bioscience authors.

"The climate crisis has arrived and is accelerating faster than most scientists expected. It is more severe than anticipated, threatening natural ecosystems and the fate of humanity. Especially worrisome are potential irreversible climate tipping points and nature's reinforcing feedbacks (atmospheric, marine, and terrestrial) that could lead to a catastrophic 'hothouse Earth,' well beyond the control of humans.”

As you read this there are people with fewer credentials, who have conducted no research ready to dismiss this science as "hysterical”, "alarmist” or worse still "socialist”.

Ignorance might be bliss, but events occurring regularly: early fire seasons, melting ice caps, shrinking glaciers and recurring droughts can no longer be ignored.

Grafton Daily Examiner

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        HEALTH WARNING: Fine smoke particles affecting air quality

        HEALTH WARNING: Fine smoke particles affecting air quality

        Health '“Symptoms can occur for several days after smoke is inhaled, so people with chronic respiratory and cardiac conditions need to be vigilant with their medication or...

        Solicitor fears funding cuts may let Strike Force off hook

        premium_icon Solicitor fears funding cuts may let Strike Force off hook

        Crime "I'm worried Raport is going to get let off the hook”.

        • 8th Nov 2019 2:39 PM
        Tuc-Cop GI out to stop high-scoring South star Cleaver

        premium_icon Tuc-Cop GI out to stop high-scoring South star Cleaver

        Cricket After 181 runs in two innings, Cleaver is on a mission.

        • 8th Nov 2019 3:30 PM
        Valley nurses give MP healthy dose of reality

        premium_icon Valley nurses give MP healthy dose of reality

        Health Member for Clarence 'concerned' about situation in local hospitals

        • 8th Nov 2019 3:05 PM