'Ignorant, selfish': Partygoers slammed for risking lives

COMMUNITY RISK: Police have slammed the behaviour of party-goers in a Northern Rivers town for breaching COVID-19 restrictions.

A SENIOR police officer has slammed the "idiotic" behaviour of people who held and attended a party, alleging they are putting their community at risk during the pandemic.

On Saturday, police fined a 53-year-old man from Mullumbimby for breaching current COVID-19 protocols by holding a big party, which police were forced to shut down.

Police said about 2.45am on Saturday they were called to an address in Mullumbimby for a noisy party.

They observed about 30 vehicles outside a home and, on entering premises, observed an elaborate lighting system, DJ playing music and about 35 to 40 people, with many dancing.

"It is very disappointing for the vast majority of Byron Shire residents and visitors who have done the right thing during the COVID crisis, that their health is put at risk through the ignorant and selfish acts of a few people," a senior officer said.

"We are reminding people that limits for house gatherings at still at 20 people and that fines apply and will be issued for those breaching the Health Minister's direction."

The 53-year-old male owner of the property was spoken to and indicated to police that he was well aware of the existing private property limits of 20 persons.

It was apparent to police that larger numbers of people were at the gathering earlier in the evening.

The party was closed down and everyone was requested to leave, which they did.

The 53-year-old man was issued a $1000 infringement notice.

Police inquiries are continuing regarding other party goers.