Ignoring happiness in LGBTI cinema

WHEN you sit down to watch a romantic comedy, you know one thing if for sure - no matter what happens in the middle, it's going to end up well for everyone.

But in LGBTI films, it's never the same.

Before my time as a journalist at the DEX, I was an LGBTI film reviewer. I loved every second of it.

I had the privilege of watching some of the best films that were forgotten in the niche market and watching new film makers try to realise their dreams.

However, in the hundreds of films I watched in my two-year stint reviewing, I think I can count on one hand the number of films that ended with happiness for the characters.

The stark contrast between the way heterosexual relationships and homosexual relationships are portrayed in cinema is concerning.

We all know relationships often end and things don't always go to plan but what we also know is things often do go right, and I feel like that needs to be reflected in LGBTI cinema more.

I struggle with the fact that an LGBTI teenager might be watching some of the films I've seen and believing that in their future, they might not get the same positive ending that a straight person might.

Art should imitate life, it should show that all things are possible and show that while sometimes things go wrong, there is also light in life.

Even when you look at one of the most famous films about LGBTI characters, Brokeback Mountain, it ends in tragedy.

And while it's not the most perfect example, considering the time it as set in and the characters, it makes sense for it to end that way.

It's one of the most famous films ever made about a gay relationship.

Brokeback Mountain Trailer: One of the most popular LGBTI movies of recent years, Brokeback Mountain

Or let's consider the last five LGBTI films I've watched, all released in the last year, not a single one had a positive ending. These are only the English- speaking ones.

It's a whole other ball game when you introduce culture into the mix.

There needs to be more positive images portraying the LGBTI lifestyle and people. And by positive, I mean portraying the positive side of life.

You always hear that "it gets better", but are the people choosing to make these films showing that it does, in fact, get better.

I'm not saying let's make only positive LGBTI films, but I think there needs to be more positive stories about LGBTI characters discussed so the teenagers and young adults watching those films know it's not the end of the world.

It's not about ignoring the truly horrible things that have happened in and to the LGBTI community, about not acknowledging the past or the things people say.

It's not about portraying life in the community as only good, but about showing it is possible for a happy ending to exist, no matter who you are, who you love or where you come from.