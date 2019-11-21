Menu
Cricket

Ikin names his Broncos team of the decade

by Mike Colman
21st Nov 2019 10:20 AM | Updated: 10:20 AM
As we come to the end of the decade, we've asked several rugby league identities to name their best Broncos team of the past 10 years.

100 different players pulled on the maroon and yellow in that span and to see the full list, click here and vote for the players you most enjoyed watching.

 

Ben Ikin played the first of his 55 games for the Brisbane at centre in their 24-all draw with the Tigers in Round 1, 2000 - and it was centre that gave him the biggest headache when picking his Broncos Team of the Decade.

Ikin, who played five-eighth in the Broncos' 2000 grand final win over the Roosters, struggled to pick between Jack Reed and James Roberts at left centre.

 

James Roberts misses out on the team for Jack Reed. Picture: AAP Image/Brendan Esposito
James Roberts misses out on the team for Jack Reed. Picture: AAP Image/Brendan Esposito

 

"It was a choice between Jack's consistency and strong defence and the strike power and speed of Jimmy the Jet," the Fox Sports NRL 360 host said.

"In the end I went with Jack on the strength of his dependability. You always knew what you were going to get with him and he gave great service to the club in 128 games over the period.

"My other difficult decision was at halfback. The toughness and guile of Peter Wallace won him the spot alongside the great Darren Lockyer.

"That left Ben Hunt out of the starting side but he edged out Anthony Milford as a bench utility."

 

Ben Ikin's Broncos' Team of the Decade

1. Darius Boyd

2. Jaral Yow Yeh

3. Justin Hodges

4. Jack Reed

5. Corey Oates

6. Darren Lockyer

7. Peter Wallace

8. Payne Haas

9. Andrew McCullough

10. Petero Civoniceva

11. Sam Thaiday

12. Matt Gillett

13. Corey Parker

14. Ben Hunt

15. Josh McGuire

16. David Fifita

17. Alex Glenn

ben ikin brisbane broncos nrl rugby league sportopinion
