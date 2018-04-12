Ilarwill hall looking to be in the hands of the people

LET'S HAVE A HALL: Maclean Spinners and Weavers members Lee McKay and Ann Lysaught at their weekly meeting inside the Ilarwill Hall.

LET'S HAVE A HALL: Maclean Spinners and Weavers members Lee McKay and Ann Lysaught at their weekly meeting inside the Ilarwill Hall. Adam Hourigan Photography

FOR almost the last 15 years, the Maclean Spinners and Weavers have been the sole users of the Ilarwill Hall, meeting once a week for their craft-making.

Living across the road, resident Phil Nicholas always thought it could be used for so much more.

"I decided to hold a long table lunch, throw the doors open and invite everyone from the village to get to know one another,” Mr Nicholas said.

A total of 27 people showed up from a cross-section of the community, and they got to talking about how the hall used to be in the past.

"The village and the hall were here to serve the workers and the quarry,” he said.

"They'd have carpet bowls, there was a full size snooker tables, they'd run cards night, men's and women's groups, and according to our older neighbours it was the social hub of the village.”

Buoyed by the response, Mr Nicholas approached council to create Section 355 committee to let the residents run the hall.

"It works because we can still gain access to council's insurance and maintenance services, but have the ability to organise events at short notice, fundraise and generally make it better and in more use,” he said.

The motion went before council's Corporate, Governance and Works committee meeting on Tuesday, with the committee recommending approval by the full council next week.

Mr Nicholas said he was pleased at the progress, and had always said that he thought for the community, it was a case of "use it or lose it” for the hall.

"We've already had an informal meeting to talk about what to do, and we've got plans to hold four long table lunches through the year, once a season,” he said.