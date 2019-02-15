Ilia back on her home track today

BMK 66 HCP: After a campaign that stretched across the better part of last year, seven-year-old mare Ilia is back on the track and will line up in the Become a CRJC Member Benchmark 66 Handicap (1006m) this afternoon.

The Shane Everson-trained galloper enjoyed a 10-week let-up after a sixth-placed run at Port Macquarie on November 27 last year and returned to racing last week with a sixth-placed finish at Ballina.

Everson said while Ilia would be better for the run last week, she could need a few more races until she was back in top form.

"She had a bit of a break and is the type of horse that can have long preps but is actually a bit of a fat horse in that it takes a bit of racing to get her fit,” he said.

"So she had a few weeks off and came back at Ballina last week and I thought she raced well. She didn't get a great barrier draw and she is a bit of a one-dimensional racer in that she likes to race up in the lead but she was stuck in a bad alley wide and couldn't get back from that.”

Everson expects this afternoon's race, the first of the day at Clarence River Jockey Club, to have pace over the 1000m.

"(Ilia) is probably not a 1000m horse, I think she prefers the 1100m or 1200m distance, it gives her a bit less pressure and the chance to lead and then get a bit of a breather but with the 1000m it's just go from the barrier,” he said.

"I think she will run a nice race but she is probably another run or two away from being at her best.”

In Ilia's favour will be jockey Olivia Pickering, a regular in her saddle.