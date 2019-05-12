Ill-disciplined Rebels rack up the points against Magpies

TOP WIN: South Grafton Rebels had a dominant win over the Bellingen Dorrigo Magpies at McKittrick Park yesterday.

TOP WIN: South Grafton Rebels had a dominant win over the Bellingen Dorrigo Magpies at McKittrick Park yesterday. Tim Howard

RUGBY LEAGUE: Despite a seven-try to four win over the Bellingen Dorrigo Magpies, the South Grafton Rebels should be unhappy they didn't post a half century at McKittrick Park yesterday.

Three times players knocked on with the line at their mercy and the club could also be at the judiciary this week, with second rower Dan Randall given his marching orders with 18 minutes to go in the 38-16 shellacking of the visitors.

Despite some sloppy tackling and ill discipline, the Rebels had too much raw ability for the Magpies, exemplified by two thrilling solo tries, one in each half to fullback Alaster Faulkner and big bench prop forward George Jarrett.

It was a Faulkner solo effort from a kick return that kick-started the Rebels scoring spree after the Magpies fullback Louie Taylor scored in the opening minutes.

His opposite number caught an aimless kick ahead and set sail upfield stepping past two would-be tacklers and bursting between two more before sprinting 60 metres to score.

Classy second rower Grant Brown put his seal on the game in the next 10 minutes scoring two classy tries within minutes of each other.

After going to the break leading 22-8, the Rebels scored early in the second half when Mike Rigg stood in a tackle and offloaded to a hard-running Jeff Skeen.

Quick hands then put newcomer Austin Cooper over about 15m to the right of the posts.

But it was Jarrett's try midway through the second half that sent the Rebels crowd into raptures.

With nothing on, the big prop charged into the Magpies ruck 30m out from the line, knocking tacklers aside and as bulldozed toward the line.

More defenders came at him, only to bounce off him like he was surrounded by a forcefield. Then he burst into the clear to stroll the last 5m to the line.

Randall was sent off in bizarre circumstances with 18 minutes to go and the Rebels camped on their opponent's goal line.

The Rebels had just butchered a try, when a player knocked on over the line.

The players milled around, the referee, who suddently decided to award a penalty to the Magpies and sinbin Randall.

This provoked a response from the second rower, who was promply given an early pass to the showers.

The Magpies were not able to capitalise on the extra man for almost the last quarter of the game and it was the Rebels who dominated the scoring.

But the coaching staff will need to instill more discipline in the team if it is to challenge the top sides this year.

There were too many soft penalties, including a several for incorrect playing the ball, that let the Magpies off the hook.

And they will not enjoy looking at the video of the Magpies four tries which could all be put down to Rebels' defensive errors.

SCORERS: SOUTH GRAFTON REBELS 38: G Brown 2 tries 4 goals, O Monaghan 1 try 1 goal, A Faulkner, A Cooper, T Rigg, G Jarrett tries defeated Dorrigo Bellingen 16: L Taylor, M White, L Leisha, I Dillon tries.

Reserve grade: South Grafton 30 d Dorrigo Bellingen 22

Ladies league tag: South Grafton 18 d Dorrigo Bellingen 6

There was no under-18 game as Dorrigo Bellingen does not field a side in that game.