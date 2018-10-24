"I'll kill you c---": Man jailed for assault

A SOUTH Grafton man who threatened his partner "come on or I'll kill you c---" while she was on a payphone to 000, calling for help before he assaulted her, has been sentenced in Grafton Local Court.

Brenton Patrick Flanders appeared via audio-visual link in court on Monday and made an emotional apology to his partner for his actions, before he asked the magistrate to try and find an alternative to a jail sentence for his actions.

The plea fell on deaf ears, as Magistrate Karen Stafford sentenced Flanders to at least four months behind bars.

According to police facts tendered to the court, on August 13 this year Flanders and the victim attended Grafton Health Clinic for an appointment before a verbal argument began on the footpath outside.

The victim fled to a payphone to phone 000 for help and while on the phone Flanders was heard in the background saying "come on or I'll kill you c---" and threatened that he had a knife.

The victim remained on the phone and Flanders kicked the victim in the back, took hold of her head and forced it into thepayphone.

In court, 34-year-old Flanders pleaded guilty to common assault and stalk/intimidate intending fear of physical harm.

Flanders' solicitor made a submission for his client to receive an intensive corrections order and said his offending behaviour was caused by his drug use but he was extremely remorseful for his actions.

During sentencing on Monday, Ms Stafford said despite the disadvantaged background of Flanders, the sentence had to weigh up the need for the victim and child to be protected, as well as the harm to the community as a whole that is done by domestic violence.

Flanders was sentenced to a jail term of 10 months, with a non-parole period of four months, backdated to the time of the offence.