'I'll slit your cat's throat': Lismore woman arrested

A WOMAN who threatened to slit the throat of her partner's cat has been arrested.

Police allege that on September 8, a 28-year-old Lismore woman abused her partner "to the point that the partner had to hide in a cupboard for an hour".

"When the victim tried to leave the cupboard, the 28-year-old punched the victim to her face and ear," police said.

"The next day, the 28-year-old was walking with the victim along a Lismore road.

"The 28 year old threw a can of drink at the victim and said, 'I'll slit your cat's throat'."

The woman was arrested at Lismore Police Station on Wednesday morning and charged with assault and intimidation, and had an AVO served on her.

Police are urging anyone suffering from domestic violence to contact police.