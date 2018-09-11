Illegal 45m fishing net found in broad daylight

A Queensland Boating and Fishing Patrol officer reigns in an illegal fishing net found in Keppel Bay's net free zone this morning.

AN ILLEGAL 45m mesh net containing nine barramundi, one queenfish and five jewfish, all over a metre long, has been found in Keppel Bay this morning, part of the Capricorn Coast Net Free Zone.

The alert was sparked after a report from a member of the public.

Queensland Boating and Fishing Patrol officers in Yeppoon found the net and onlookers applauded as officers released five large barramundi which were still alive.

Queensland Fisheries reported the net was not marked and floats had been painted black to avoid detection.

Queensland Boating and Fishing Patrol officers found 15 fish, all over a metre long in the illegal net.

Half of the net was submerged and it is suspected the net was meant to be set below the surface, as the anchor ropes were short with additional lead weights added to the lead line.

Some people questioned why net was retrieved rather than surveillance put in place to catch the perpetrators, but Queensland Fisheries said as the weather was calm and the net was set very close to the Rosslyn Bay Harbour, it was doubtful the owner would come back in daylight to retrieve it.

They said more fish would have been killed had the net been left any longer.

This story will be updated as further information becomes available.