Illegal dumping comes a great cost to community

FOLLOWING yesterdays reports of more rubbish dumping near the sailing club reserve in Graftonm council is reminding the public that the problem is serious, and costs the community each year.

Illegally dumped waste is all too familiar a sight in the Clarence Valley. It might be a pile of tyres by the road side, an old mattress or garden waste in a bush reserve or a broken TV and other unwanted household items left on the kerbside.

They are all types of illegal dumping and last year there were 254 dumping incidents reported in the Clarence Valley, most of which were household waste dumped on kerbsides and in public parks and reserves. This resulted in an estimated cost to council and the community of more than $50,000 for collection and safe disposal.

Council's senior waste and sustainability officer, Richard Roper, said illegal dumping was a totally unacceptable and costly problem that could be a health hazard to people and wildlife and result in the spread of weeds and the pollution of our waterways.

"It is also a bad look for our beautiful region, an eyesore for locals and tourists and it's time we got rid of it," he said.

"As we head into the busy holiday season council is working with North East Waste, a regional waste group with seven member councils including Clarence Valley and the NSW Environment Protection Authority to tackle this issue head on by ramping up our surveillance and clamping down on dumpers.

"With on-the-spot fines for dumping starting at $4000, it simply isn't worth the risk when there are so many other options to deal with waste and unwanted items responsibly."

Council is calling on the community to help get rid of illegal dumping and keep the Clarence Valley beautiful by reporting any dumping incidents directly to council on 6643 0200 or via www.ridonline.epa.nsw.gov.au

Mr Roper said the sooner reports were received, the quicker council could investigate, and the more chance there was of finding and fining those responsible.

To find out more about council's waste and recycling services go to www.clarence.nsw.gov.au and search 'waste'. For further information on illegal dumping go to www.illegaldumping.com.au