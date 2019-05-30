Illegal fishers caught out

CAUGHT: A fisher under surveillance by the DPI.

ILLEGAL fishing activity has been caught by officers.

NSW Department of Primary Industries Fisheries officers have caught several Lower Clarence anglers in a series of operations.

An Iluka man caught more than he bargained for after an attempt to rort the rules was foiled.

DPI Fisheries officers said the man was allegedly found with more mud crab traps than his licence permitted.

Officers allege the man was tending to at least 26 crab traps. Some were unmarked and one allegedly bore the markings of another commercial fisher.

DPI Fisheries officers also seized about 575kg of illegally retained prawns in Maclean following a complaint.

The prawns were returned to Lake Wooloweyah and five commercial fishers were handed $1500 fines.

NSW DPI Fisheries director of fisheries compliance Patrick Tully said teams were working with local fisheries officers using a wide variety of sophisticated investigation techniques and those flouting the rules should be concerned.

"We have had some great results across NSW on the North Coast, Illawarra, Hunter and South Coast,'' Mr Tully said.

"We have a range of surveillance technologies available to us and we're employing them across the state,

"The vast majority of fishers do the right thing but unfortunately there is a small minority that does the illegal fishing and those responsible need to think about whether they're being watched by our fisheries officers,” Mr Tully said.