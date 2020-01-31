Menu
The Iluka community who gathered at the Iluka Bowling Club celebrate the announcement with deputy premier John Barilaro they will get an ambulance station.
Health

Iluka ambulance station development takes step forward

Jarrard Potter
31st Jan 2020 12:30 PM
Property investigations have now commenced to determine the most suitable site for Iluka's first ambulance station.

Clarence MP Chris Gulaptis has announced planning for the station is well progressed, and while details of the sites being considered are not publicly available, he has assured the Iluka community that Health Infrastructure and NSW Ambulance are actively engaged on the ground with local stakeholders to find the most suitable site.

"I know the community is eager to see the ambulance station operational as quickly as possible and I want to reassure the community that every effort is being made to see construction commence on this vital piece of infrastructure promised by the Nationals in the NSW Government," Mr Gulaptis said.

"There are a number of stages involved in building an ambulance station and identifying the best location to support the effective delivery of timely paramedic care to patients is a critical part of the process."

Considerations for the new location include vehicular access, minimum site area and configuration to suit building design requirements, flood prone areas, town planning requirements, proximity to other services such as schools, child care centres, health and other emergency services, engineering services availability, and potential co-location opportunities.

Mr Gulaptis said a preferred site is expected to be identified mid-2020, which will be followed by a process of due diligence, planning and construction before the station is operational.

The Iluka NSW Ambulance station is being delivered as part of the $122 million Rural Ambulance Infrastructure Reconfiguration program.

IIuka is the 24th station to be announced under the RAIR program, which includes completed stations at Wagga Wagga, Coolamon, Ardlethan, Harden, Molong, Griffith, Kiama, Berry, Bay & Basin, Toukley, Wauchope, Hamlyn Terrace, Bathurst, Pottsville, Yass, Rutherford, Bungendore, Cowra, Grenfell and Goulburn.

