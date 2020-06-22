New Iluka ambulance station site confirmed

STANDING where Iluka's first ever ambulance station will be built, John McLean couldn't help but be emotional.

It has been more than four years since John suffered an aortic aneurysm while at home with wife Ann, and it took more than 45 minutes for NSW Ambulance paramedics to arrive.

It was the event which kicked off their campaign and the Iluka Ambulance Action Group, and ever since May 2016 the pair have been collecting signatures and lobbying to see an ambulance station at the remote coastal village.

On Monday their final goal got closer, after members of the Iluka Bowls Club voted unanimously to sell a parcel of land adjacent to the club to build the ambulance station.

Representatives from NSW Ambulance, NSW Healt and Iluka Bowls Club join Clarence MP Chris Gulaptis and Iluka Ambulance Station campaigners Ann and John McLean at the section of land sold by the Iluka Bowls Club to be the new home of the Iluka Ambulance Station.

"I think the main thing was we got the support of the local residents at Iluka and Woombah," Mr McLean said.

"A big thanks goes to the rest of the 11,500 people that signed our petition. We wouldn't be here today if we didn't have that support.

"I do have to say that Ann has been my rock and she has done everything for me. She has been the one talking to the politicians and everyone else.

"I wouldn't have been able to do this without her, she has been fantastic.

"It's been a long hard journey, but we've enjoyed it. It's not over yet though, not until we see the sign, then we can think about our next project."

Iluka Bowls Club president Colin Curnow said the club's members were supportive of the new ambulance station.

"They've been right behind this right from the word go," he said.

"Sunday when we had our meeting, for the proposal to sell this land pass unanimously, no objections at all, I think it was just fantastic.

"Everyone knows why we need it and they're very thankful for the work John and Ann have done to get this station here in Iluka."

Clarence MP Chris Gulaptis said the station would be build on a site next to the Iluka Bowls Club in Spenser St.

"When Iluka Ambulance Action Group founders John and Ann McLean first approached me with this project, I asked the bureaucrats but they said no, so I asked Nationals leader John Barilaro and he said why not," Mr Gulaptis said.

"The executive of the Iluka Bowls Club advised its members that it was in the interest of the community that it sold some of its land for this great cause, and members voted unanimously for that proposition over the weekend.

"So now we have a site to build on, which is a huge step forward. This is the perfect spot logistically."

Mr Gulaptis said the station would be just one of three across NSW participating in a solar energy trial.

"The station will feature a solar energy system to improve energy efficiency by generating electricity from an environmentally friendly power source," he said.

NSW Ambulance North Coast sector deputy director of clinical operations Wayne McKenna said the station would also be a training area of paramedics and include internal parking for up to four emergency vehicles.