Iluka boat beaches itself in strong winds

SOLO TRIP: Roads and Maritime Services were called to assist after a yacht broke free from its moorings and ended up on an Iluka beach.

ILUKA residents were surprised to find a yacht washed up on the beach on Wednesday, after its moorings failed in strong south-easterly winds.

Roads and Maritime Services' boating safety officer Luke Tucker said he received a report on Wednesday afternoon that the vessel had washed up on the beach and was high and dry, having travelled 600-700m away from its mooring in Iluka Bay.

Mr Tucker said it would have passed through ten or so other boats anchored in the bay on its journey, but miraculously, there was very little damage done.

It was re-floated yesterday morning's high tide, with the help of a small army of people in tinnies.

"There is a little bit of damage to the beached boat which is indicative that it has struck something, but nothing to suggest what that may have been,” he said.

"In this case it was a good outcome in that no real damage has been done, but it can be much worse.”

Mr Tucker said if more boat owners abided by licensing requirements to check their moorings at least once a year, it would greatly reduce the number of vessels which broke away.

"When moorings fail due to the owners being negligent, it can compromise their insurance and make them personally liable,” he said.

"I hope others learn from this so it doesn't happen again.”