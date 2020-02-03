Iluka breaks three year drought to stun reigning premiers

Iluka's Jason Allen swapped ball for bat in a 75 run tally to help his side beat the previously undefeated Maclean United on Saturday.

Iluka's Jason Allen swapped ball for bat in a 75 run tally to help his side beat the previously undefeated Maclean United on Saturday.

LCCA FIRST GRADE:Iluka have broken a drought while claiming the scalp of defending premiers Maclean United for the first time in three years.

Batting first against the title favourites at Yamba Oval, Iluka started poorly but they turned things around through their middle order to finish with 7/183.

In reply, Maclean fell to their first defeat of the season by 40 runs at the hands of Iluka.

The early dismissals of Iluka batsmen Gary Ryan (0), new boy Bailey Engler (0) and Jack Webster (5) had captain Zac Newton worried.

“It wasn’t looking too good at the start. They had us on the ropes sitting on 3/8,” Newton said.

“We had a run out in the first over and it looked like it was going to go to crap from there.”

But opener Dean Bartlett’s 17 and a good knock from bowler Jason Allen (75 not out) helped Iluka fight their way back from the brink.

“Dean put his foot down before Jason partnered up with Jon McEwen (32) to get us back in the game.”

Coming out to defend their total, Newton knew his side had a huge task ahead of them.

“They've got a really good batting attack so we had to keep it tight,” he said.

Jared Barber (3 wickets for 20 runs off 5 overs) chimed in to take the early wickets of danger men Dean Moran (4) and Alex Moffitt (0) but United’s middle order of Dan McColl (36) and Coby Tabor (43) refused to go down without a fight.

“They were very strong through the middle but we wore them down in the end,” Newton said.

“We took our catches too which helped.”

Another big influence on the game was Engler (4 for 29 off 7.3) who, despite being bowled for a duck when batting, impressed with the ball in hand on his debut.

“Bailey is a new recruit from the Gold Coast Dolphins and he bowled really well,” Newton said.

“He’s been living here for a while but he played plenty of cricket up north.

“Now that we’ve got him in the side I think he’ll be really handy.”

The win gives Iluka a new-found confidence as finals draw nearer.

“We’ve realised we can probably win the grand final if we play that way. As long as we can keep taking catches and bowling well, we’ll do well in the finals,” he said.