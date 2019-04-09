Iluka Cossacks rack up big win over Grafton

SLEIGHT OF HAND: Iluka Cossacks Vincent Williams sets the backline alight in their 71-21 thumping of Grafton in the President's Cup on Saturday

RUGBY UNION: Despite hastily pulling together a team just months from kick-off for the 2019 season, Iluka Cossacks find themselves with two wins from their opening two rounds of the competition, backing up their first round defeat of Ballina with a 69-19 win over Grafton.

Cossacks coach Glenn Ayres said it was a good effort from his side, which included junior players making the step up into the senior rugby grade, including Peter Laurie who scored five tries on debut.

"It was a pretty pleasing win, especially considering we didn't know if we were going to field a team a couple of months ago,” Ayres said.

"A couple of months before the season started we came together and decided to make a go of it, and so far it's been good.

"We've had two wins and we're very excited for the season.

"We will have to wait until we come up against a real competition heavyweight like Evans River or Yamba to see where we are.”

Ayres said one of the main positives the side would take from the win was how their backline performed.

Ayre said many of the younger players would learn a lot from the experience of Grant Brown during the season.

"For a couple of the blokes it was their first proper game of grade union. Grafton were good and they probably had us in the forwards, but we had a lot of speed out wide which we took advantage of,” he said.

Grafton will have the opportunity to redeem themselves this weekend when the two teams meet again at Iluka on Saturday.