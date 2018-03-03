Iluka fired up for deciding final-round clash

LEATHER, MEET GARY: Iluka's Gary Ryan has not bowled a ball in Lower Clarence cricket since he was playing for Brushgrove. He will be back at it this weekend.

LCCA CRICKET: The people of Iluka have been dancing in the streets this week in an effort to keep the forecast rain at bay as their side aims to bring home the LCCA minor premiership.

In what is a thrilling final round of Maclean Bowling Club first grade, Iluka will host Wanderers in a top-of-the-table clash to decide the end-of-season honours.

Both clubs hold a win over each other this season, creating a mouthwatering clash with a lot on the line.

For Iluka captain Brendan James, it has become the most important game of the season, and he said the gravity of the situation was not lost on his players.

"They know what is at stake for this game, we will have a final talk before the game starts, but I doubt they are going to need any more firing up,” James said.

"The boys have been in the nets a couple of times this week and we are all coming in fresh after the washouts last weekend.”

With Maclean United only three points behind Iluka in third place, a loss for the home side could see them slip down the ladder as well.

It will be a minor struggle for the Ilukans with several key players, including club president Jono McEwen, out of the clash for a wedding.

The club will be down on bowlers and will be turning to opening seamer Jason Allen and first change Josh Lane to shoulder a lot of the workload. Fans might also see a long-awaited return to the popping crease for one of Lower Clarence's favourites.

"Garry Ryan has been bowling thunderbolts in the nets this week,” James said.

"He has had some pretty bad shoulder injuries in the past which relegated him to just being a batsman, but with blokes out this week I think I will have to turn to him with the leather.”

James said the homeground advantage at Ken Leeson Oval was the driving force behind finishing first on the ladder.

"The community really comes out to support us, the club puts on a barbecue for everyone and we have a great turnout,” he said.

"There hasn't been a lot for the fans to cheer about for a number of years with the club not winning the premiership since 2001, but we want to change that.”

In other first grade action, Maclean United take on Harwood at Yamba Oval, a likely taster for next weekend's semi-finals.