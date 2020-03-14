Iluka, Harwood face off for spot in grand final

Iluka's Dean Bartlett was hot during the Lower Clarence Maclean Bowling Club first grade cricket match between Harwood and Iluka at Barry Watts Oval on Saturday, February 22, 2020.

Iluka's Dean Bartlett was hot during the Lower Clarence Maclean Bowling Club first grade cricket match between Harwood and Iluka at Barry Watts Oval on Saturday, February 22, 2020.

LCCA CRICKET: With Maclean United already through to the LCCA Maclean Bowling Club first grade grand final, the battle to decide who will face them in the big dance will be decided this afternoon when Iluka and Harwood take to the middle of Barry Watts Oval.

After going down to Maclean United in last year’s grand final, Iluka will be keen to make amends, but first have to overcome Harwood.

The last time the two teams met it was Harwood who came away with the points in a low-scoring affair, but Iluka captain Zac Newton said he was confident they could turn things around.

“We’re all keen to get back on the field, hopefully we will get the game,” he said.

“The pitch is not looking too bad so hopefully it will play well.

“We’ve been stop-start all year, win one lose one then have a week off with the rain so it’ll be nice to get a few games together.

Newton said Iluka will take a largely unchanged side into the preliminary final, and while their bowling and fielding has been of a high standard all season, it’s been their efforts with the willow that’s been lacking.

“We’ve been hot and cold all season, we put on nearly 200 against Maclean United one round then Harwood rolled us for about 100, and they rolled us for 52 the last time we played them,” Newton said.

“I think if we can put 150 on the board that will be a good score, the outfield will probably be slow and damp so every run will count.”

With Iluka one win away from a second consecutive grand final, Newton said early wickets would be key to victory.

“Harwood have some very dangerous batters at the top of the order, so if we can knock over some quick wickets and get into their middle order early, that’ll be the key,” he said.

“I’m confident we can do it. As long as we don’t let them get on a role early, we will be all right.”

GAME DAY: Iluka and Harwood play the LCCA Maclean Bowling Club preliminary final at Barry Watts Oval on Saturday, March 14 from 1pm.