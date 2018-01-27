Menu
Iluka honours wonderful citizen

READY TO HELP: Association of Iluka Residents president Tony Belton with the AIR Citizen of the Year Sue Fry.
by Jarrard Potter

FOR Sue Fry, pitching in and helping out her local community of Iluka is something that she doesn't think twice about.

The Association of Iluka Residents recognised her efforts yesterday when Ms Fry was named their Citizen of the Year.

Ms Fry said it was a complete surprise that she was nominated for the honour in the first place.

"It's amazing, Iluka is such a warm and small community but this is really special," she said.

"I was surprised that someone put my name forward for this award.

"You get known in the community because of the op-shop, everyone comes into the op-shop, and with the Sandpipers Club, the RSL Day Club.

"My parents retired here from Sydney so they were well known in the bowling circles and fishing."

Ms Fry has been helping people all her life, working as an occupational therapist.

"I was too squeamish to do nursing, but I wanted something in that field, so I chose occupational therapy and really enjoyed that," she said.

"I like helping people, I think it's very fulfilling to help other people."

Ms Fry thanked the people of Iluka and said she appreciated the recognition.

Topics:  air citizen of the year iluka

Grafton Daily Examiner
