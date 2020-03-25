Menu
Iluka IGA staff and management have been praised by the community for their measures in the supermarket.
Iluka IGA’s COVID distancing welcomed by community

Adam Hourigan
, adam.hourigan@dailyexaminer.com.au
25th Mar 2020 1:45 PM
WITH social-distancing rules now in effect, some stores have gone the extra mile to ensure the safety of both their staff and customers.

And for the IGA in Iluka, the response from their community has been one of encouragement and support.

"We've implemented some pretty strict conditions," store manager Cole Anderson said.

"On Monday we did have some congestion, and reacted to reduce the number sin store."

Mr Anderson said that they were encouraging spacing between customers, asking that one person per family or household come in, and limiting the amount of people in the store at once.

<< Follow this link to stay up to date with the latest coronavirus information specific to the Clarence Valley >>

Posted in a Facebook post, the measures have received widespread praise from the local community, both for the measures in place, and for the work of the shop staff.

"There's a sense of calmness and everything is working in an orderly fashion," Mr Anderson said.

"People are saying there's not the rushing or pushing in that may be happening in other supermarkets, and people feel safer coming.

"The staff are a lot more at ease as well."

Mr Anderson said that the stock levels of the shop were remaining, with just toilet paper and other items depleted, but the store was being replenished daily.

He said they had minimal issues from the announcement, but urged anyone with concerns to contact the store to work out any issues.

"It's great to see the community support," he said. "We're all working to keep things going as per normal the best we can."

