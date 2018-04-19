Iluka illustrator takes expedition to past

EVERYONE loves a happy ending and when a parcel leaves the home of Iluka botanical artist Janet Hauser this week for the NSW State Library, it will be a bittersweet ending for a 170-year-old story in the making.

The tightly wrapped package on transit to the state library has 21 illustrations painted by Mrs Hauser that commemorate botanist William Carron, who was one of only three survivors from the ill-fated 1848 Edmund Kennedy Expedition.

"When William Carron was rescued they left behind his floral samples he had collected during his trip,” Mrs Hauser said.

"His written diary with descriptions was the only thing that gave any clues of what the flora looked like in that part of the Australian top end.

"Carron was unable to prove or bring back his samples, so he never received any acclamation or reward for all his efforts - and believe me that would have been a heart-breaking experience for him.”

After downloading and reading the botanist's diary and noting there were few illustrations, Mrs Hauser decided to retrace some of Carron's historic footsteps in 2012.

During her seven-week trip, Mrs Hauser collected specimens, did drawings and took photos.

Then for the next two years she sat in her studio painting the specimens, and when finished sat them in a box under her bed for the next four years.

"Last year I finally thought I should do something with those works and CVC Museum advisor Libby Newell suggested I exhibit them at the Yamba Museum, which I did,” she said.

"I decided to exhibit them here in the Clarence River because William Carron came to live in Grafton as the NSW State Forester, however he died a month after arriving and is buried in Grafton.

"After hanging the exhibition in the Old Kirk at the Yamba Museum we found out that one of the other survivors from the expedition, William Goddard, had donated the church the exhibition was in at the Yamba Museum.”

When the exhibition finished, Mrs Hauser approached the NSW State Library and they agreed to accept the works as the final piece of the 1848 Kennedy Exhibition.

"It was really good timing as the NSW State Library only decided last year to bring to life and online the story of William Carron, and now they have 21 illustrations that sit alongside William Carron's 1849 narrative of the expedition.”