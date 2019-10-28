Iluka lift on home turf to claim two in a row over Lawrence

ON STRIKE: Iluka's Gary Ryan (2) had another tough day at the crease at Iluka Oval but fellow opener Dom Faddy (45) made up for lost time with an impressive knock at Iluka Oval on Saturday.

ON STRIKE: Iluka's Gary Ryan (2) had another tough day at the crease at Iluka Oval but fellow opener Dom Faddy (45) made up for lost time with an impressive knock at Iluka Oval on Saturday. Mitchell Keenan

MBC FIRST GRADE: Iluka made the most of their home ground advantage on Saturday with a gritty win over Lawrence at Iluka Oval.

Iluka posted a lofty score of 7/205 and, despite a scare from their opposition, withstood the pressure and held them to 9/163.

Stepping up to bat first, Iluka had another nightmare start when experienced opener Gary Ryan (2) was dismissed early.

The troubles continued when Dean Bartlett (4) retired hurt but captain Zac Newton said the side lifted in his absence.

"It was a pretty close one. It was a really good game,” Newton said.

"We lost Dean and went down to 10 on the field but the boys batted well.”

Newton said it was "a very good wicket” at Iluka Oval, "one of best I've seen for a while.”

With two of their top batsmen out early, Iluka needed someone to lift and Dom Faddy (45) did just that with another level-headed display.

"(Dom) Faddy batted really well. He came up from third grade last year and has really improved on his stats from last year,” he said.

"We really needed him to pick up the slack when Dean got hurt and he did it really well. He and Jason Allen (40) had a really good partnership out there.”

Newton said Lawrence gave them a scare with a quick start to the innings.

"They were 3-105 at drinks and were really sticking it to us but Jack Webster got three wickets and bowled well to settle us down,” he said.

"I think Lawrence will be the team to beat at full strength so it was good to get the win.”