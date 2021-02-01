Iluka man faces court for high range drink driving

A man has been convicted of high range drink driving after he was caught with a blood alcohol level of 0.213.

An Iluka man has faced Maclean Local Court after he was busted behind the wheel with a blood alcohol reading of more than four times the legal limit, a court has heard.

Shane Callum Wakefield was sentenced in court last week after pleading guilty to high range PCA.

According to court documents, about 6.15pm Saturday, October 3 last year officers from Coffs/Clarence Police District were patrolling the village of Iluka along Riverview St when they saw a dark coloured Daihatsu 4WD travelling north along Duke St.

Police turned to follow the vehicle when it made an unusually large turn onto Owen St and then drove partially onto the unsealed shoulder of the road.

Police stopped the vehicle where the 47-year-old was submitted to a roadside breath test, which returned a positive result. Wakefield was submitted to a breath analysis at Iluka Police Station which returned a reading of 0.213.

In court last week magistrate Kathy Crittenden convicted Wakefield and sentenced him to a nine month intensive corrections order, and disqualified him from holding any driver’s licence for nine months.