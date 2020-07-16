Iluka man jailed for ‘bizarre’ domestic assault

BRITISH band The Clash sang that ‘if I go, there will be trouble, and if I stay it will be double’, and that was certainly the case for one Iluka man in a “bizarre” set of circumstances heard in Grafton Local Court on Monday.

Nathan Cook, 36, appeared in court after entering guilty pleas to a number of offences including destroy/damage property, common assault and contravene an apprehended violence order.

During his sentencing, Cook’s solicitor Greg Coombes outlined to magistrate Michael Dakin the set of circumstances that saw him charged earlier this year, describing them as “bizarre”.

The court heard that on January 20 this year, Cook visited the South Grafton home of his ex-partner, despite the visit being a breach of an AVO.

While initially the victim told Cook to go, after an argument she eventually allowed him to stay the night, and that Cook would leave in the morning.

The court heard that the next morning however, Cook again broke up with the woman and, while attempting to leave, the victim threatened she would call the police unless he stayed.

Mr Coombes said there was a struggle over the phone, which resulted in some injuries to the victim.

The police facts stated that Cook destroyed the phone after the struggle.

Mr Dakin sentenced Cook to four months behind bars.