Iluka recycles the love

Ayden Wyse has been picking up rubbish on the side of the road in Iluka, now the community is raising money for him.

IF YOU'RE driving into Iluka, have you ever noticed someone picking up rubbish on the ride of the road?

Ayden Wyse has been spending his days picking up rubbish and cleaning up the Clarence Valley's roads.

On Saturday, Dennis Blake posted on the Iluka community general Q&A information and concerns group asking if anyone knew who he was.

He was met by an onslaught comments from the community who had seen the wonderful work he'd done.

It wasn't long before Charlie Stott decided to help pay Ayden's good work back, the only way he could.

"I saw Dennis' post and after all the fighting the previous day about the resort, I figured we could be better people,” Mr Stott said.

"It was mentioned that he didn't have a phone, and it seemed to be an easy target to raise a few funds for a few minutes of my time.”

Setting the goal at $100 on YouCaring, it wasn't long before Mr Stott's fundraiser had reached the goal with people from the community donating to say thank you.

Wanting to raise money to help Mr Wyse, who is unemployed, to get him a phone and a sim card, the goal has now been raised to $200 to help him with credit and other things that can make a difference.

"I'm sure some in town have big hearts and spare change despite the lead up to holidays,” Mr Stott wrote on his fundraiser.

"Let's show Ayden a big Iluka THANK YOU.”

You can donate to Ayden here.