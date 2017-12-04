Iluka Rowing club gets a raise

Mr Gulaptis and CVC Mayor, Jim Simmons cut the ribbon with some very excited members of the Club to mark the official open the new works and extensions to the Club.

FOUR years of fundraising efforts by members of the Iluka Rowing Club have come to fruition thanks to sheer hard work and a helping hand from the community and government.

Member for Clarence Chris Gulaptis said the club said the club wanted to make room for its growing membership and to have a safe place to store equipment during times of flood.

"I was pleased to be able to announce a $5000 grant last year from the NSW Government under its Community Building Partnerships program towards the construction of a mezzanine floor which will free up valuable ground space and provide a flood-free storage place.

"The effort that has gone in to achieve this project by a group of like-minded individuals is incredible.

"The club has 50 members with its youngest member being 63. One thing they share in common is their passion for their sport and their community, and it was clearly evident on the day the lifelong friendships that have been formed and the camaraderie between them.

"Together they combined their mix of skills and provided most of the labour, working in partnership with local builder Steve Mezes of Bela Constructions who oversaw the build and completed the technical areas of the build.

"The volunteer labour saved the club saved over $100,000 which is commendable and a shining example of community working together to achieve great things,” Mr Gulaptis said.

Project Manager of the redevelopment, Simon Hillman said the redevelopment of the rowing shed would not have been made possible if not for the significant contribution of the Lorna Knight Foundation.

"Lorna Knight lived in Iluka for many years and when she passed away she left a sum of money to be administered by the Salvation Army to be used to assist Iluka's senior citizens, such as Meals on Wheels and the Men's Shed.

"This injection of funds turned our dream into a reality,” he said.