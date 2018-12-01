Menu
LIFT: Iluka's Corey Kempshall is ready to take on Lawrence.
Cricket

Iluka to do more with the bat

1st Dec 2018 12:00 AM
LCCA: After a disappointing performance with the bat last weekend, Iluka will be looking to put in a more disciplined performance against Lawrence when they meet at Iluka for their round eight LCCA first-grade clash this afternoon.

While Iluka managed to dislodge competition leaders Maclean United for just 118 last week, in reply they only managed 84.

All-rounder Corey Kempshall said the team was disappointed with their efforts with the bat and would need to do better against Lawrence.

"The top order batted all right, United bowled well to us but at the end of the day the reason we lost was that half of our batters threw their wickets away,” Kempshall said.

"It was atrocious batting and we didn't look like winning it really. We don't want to see that repeated this week.

"After the top order fell the rest of the line-up didn't bat very well. We're still waiting for Zac Newton to fire with the bat.”

Kempshall said Iluka would be keen to face Lawrence this weekend, who were coming off the back of a strong win over Harwood last week.

"They're a good bunch of blokes and they're good fun to play against so it should be a good game,” Kempshall said.

"We will need to bowl well early, which is what we did last week against United, but again we let the game get away from us when (Coby) Tabor scored 41 and if it wasn't for that they wouldn't have had many.”

Kempshall said Iluka would improve on their home ground and with the club not having many games left to play at Iluka, Kempshall said they would look to enjoy it.

GAME DAY: Iluka v Lawrence at Iluka Oval, Harwood v Wanderers at Harwood. Maclean United bye.

