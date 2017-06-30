Iluka to Yamba ferry fares may increase

THE Iluka to Yamba ferry is among a number of ferry services whose fares are up for review, and residents can now have their say.

The Independent Pricing and Regulatory Tribunal is calling for public submissions on how best to set the maximum fares for seven regular private ferry services in Sydney, the Central Coast and NSW North Coast.

It is the first time IPART is setting maximum fares for four years, with the new fares to apply from January 1, 2018 to December 31, 2021.

IPART Chair Dr Peter Boxall said this year IPART provided all ferry operators with an opportunity to propose fares, and it has received pricing proposals from all operators except for Clarence River Ferries.

As Clarence River Ferries did not propose fares, it has been proposed that maximum fares for the next four years using IPART decision framework.

The current maximum figures for Clarence River ferries are $8.30.

"We are seeking feedback from all stakeholders, including passengers who use these services, on the ferry operators' proposed fares and on our approach to determine fares," Dr Boxall said.

IPART is inviting public comment about the proposed approach before August 10.

Go to www.ipart.nsw.gov.au for more.