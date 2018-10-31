Iluka working hard to show deputy premier it's serious

VALLEY BOUND: Deputy Premier John Barilaro announced funding for Grafton Regional Gallery on his last Clarence Valley visit in May. Next Friday, the Minister for Regional Development will meet with community members at Iluka Bowling Club.

DEPUTY Premier John Barilaro can expect a warm welcome from Iluka residents whether he comes good with funding for an ambulance service for the town or not.

More than 250 residents are expected to gather at the Iluka Bowling Club on November 9 to make a case for the service.

A founder of the Iluka Ambulance Action Group, Ann McLean, said the town hoped he would have good news.

"If he comes to announce the money, I think I will faint," Mrs McLean said. "If he doesn't we will let him know that's not the end of the fight. We're not going to give in."

Clarence MP Chris Gulaptis gave members of the Iluka Ambulance Action Group and residents an undertaking at a community meeting he held in July that he would invite the Deputy Premier and NSW Nationals leader to come to Iluka so he could hear first-hand their case for the service.

"I am pleased that I have been able to fulfil that promise and allow residents the opportunity to put forward their case," he said.

"The community spoke loud and clear when I brought ambulance officials to Iluka in July that they would accept nothing less than a full service and I strongly support them in that as I believe it is warranted.

"Iluka is a growing area and has one of the highest ageing populations across the state, with 60 per cent of residents over the age of 60."

Mrs McLean said Iluka residents were making sure they mobilise as many people in the community as possible, despite the business-unfriendly meeting time of 9am.

"Last time a lot of people from Woombah didn't get the flyers for the meeting," she said. "This time we'll make sure there's a flyer in every letterbox."

Mrs McLean said the level of ambulance service was still "crazy".

"The roster at Maclean has 12 staff, but only two paramedics working 12-hour shifts," she said. "That's four people working every day without any extra staff able to be called in.

"There's two ambulance vehicles and a four-wheel drive at the station, but the staff has not been rostered to use them.

"That's crazy and we're going to let him know it."

She said horror stories continued to come for residents.

"Only a couple of days ago a man had a massive heart attack and there was no ambo service available," she said.

"Bystanders and family had to do CPR for ages until an ambulance came."

"I don't know what happened to him, but that's the sort of thing that happens to us."