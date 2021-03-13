Iluka’s big present under the Christmas tree

The Iluka community who gathered at the Iluka Bowling Club celebrate the announcement with deputy premier John Barilaro they will get an ambulance station.

It was at Christmas time that Iluka residents found out their fight for a new ambulance station was successful.

This Christmas, that present might just be under the tree.

The NSW Government announced that Northern Rivers builders Bennett Constructions will deliver the project, starting work in July and finishing just before Christmas.

Iluka Ambulance Station architecture plans

General Manager Tim Cohen said he looked forward to adding the new Iluka Ambulance Station to its impressive portfolio of successful government building projects.

“Design finalisation starts today and construction starts in July finishing up just before Christmas. Over that time we will have anywhere between 10 and 30 people on site at any one time providing plenty of opportunity for our team, local subcontractors, new apprentices to deliver a well needed facility for the Iluka community,” Mr Cohen said.

“With the Iluka Bowling club next door and a beer after work each day, I’m expecting it to be an energetic and cohesive team effort.”

Member for Clarence Chris Gulaptis said it wasn’t just the construction that was locally sourced. The design was only finalised after input from local paramedics, and the site, formerly owned by the Iluka Bowling Club, was largely chosen by the local community.

An artists impression of new Iluka Ambulance Station has been revealed

“It is going to be a success because it is a team effort bringing together the Nationals in NSW Government, Clarence Valley Council, the Bowling Club, the Iluka Ambulance Action Group and just about everyone else in the town,” Mr Gulaptis said.

Located on Spenser Street, the new partially solar powered station will enable local NSW Ambulance paramedics to better meet demand for emergency medical care in Iluka, Woombah and rural surrounds.

Bennett Constructions was established in Lismore in 1938 and have constructed a large number of iconic buildings during their time including Lismore City Hall, Lismore Art Gallery and more recently Ballina Indoor Sports Centre, Ballina High School and Oakes Oval Lismore.