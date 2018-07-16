Faf calls for age-old tradition to be scrapped

South Africa captain Faf du Plessis believes it is time for the toss to be scrapped.

SOUTH Africa captain Faf du Plessis has called for the toss to be scrapped after his side's capitulation against spin in the first Test against Sri Lanka in Galle.

Sent in to field after losing the toss, South Africa was hammered by 278 runs inside three days. Knocked over for 126 in the first innings, the Proteas were skittled for 73 in the second, registering their lowest score since readmission in 1991.

The match saw Sri Lanka's spinners take 17 wickets, including all 10 in the final innings. Dilruwan Perera was particularly effective, taking 10 wickets for the match (4-46 and 6-32).

The South Africans have now failed to reach 200 in each of their past six Test innings in Asia, and have only passed 200 in two of their past 10 Tests innings on the continent.

However, they are far from alone when it comes to struggling on the road. In the past five years, Australia is the only side to have won more than 10 Tests away from home - 11 wins and 17 losses from 31 away Tests.

It's a trend many have pinned on home teams having pitches tailor made to suit their strength. Du Plessis believes scrapping one of cricket's oldest traditions would restore the balance.

"I'm a big fan of taking away the toss," he said. "I think even in South Africa you'll still prepare the conditions the way you prepare them now, but you just make sure that you bring some balance.

"In home conditions teams will still win the majority of the games, but you still do even it out a little. I think over the last two or three years away-records have definitely gone down, and games are finishing a lot sooner than they used to."

Accusations of pitch doctoring have often been levelled against Asian sides, where tracks regularly offer turn from ball one, but du Plessis maintains the issue is bigger than the subcontinent.

"I'm not just speaking about subcontinent conditions," du Plessis said. "In South Africa games hardly reach the end of day four anymore. I think that's one of the ways you can make sure that balance is a little better."

The South African skipper is far from the first man to call for the toss be scrapped. In 2015, Ricky Ponting, Michael Holding, Shane Warne and Ian Botham all opined the visiting side should be automatically given the choice of batting or bowling first.

There are appears little hope of the toss being removed in the immediate future. In May the ICC cricket committee advised the ICC to retain the toss, arguing "it was an integral part of Test cricket which forms part of the narrative of the game."