I’m A Celeb crowns shock winner

Entertainment reporter Richard Reid has been crowned this year's winner of I'm A Celebrity … Get Me Out Of Here!, beating out finalists Yvie Jones and Shane Crawford.

The TV personality was revealed as the series' fifth champion of the South African jungle on Sunday night - although the show's "as live" finale was actually filmed last week.

Stunned by his win, Reid told news.com.au he hadn't expected to last beyond the first 20 days and had tipped Luke Jacobz or Justin Lacko to take home the crown.

"I just thought people would get sick of me," Reid said. "I am the first to admit that I have an annoying voice, and I laugh like a crow … I am so amazed and bewildered that I've actually won. Really happy, but still amazed."

Richard Reid is this year’s I’m A Celebrity winner

Viewers were also pleased about Reid's win, which saw $100,000 gifted to his charity of choice, Beyond Blue.

"I've have some dark, dark times... crazy anxiety," Reid told hosts Julia Morris and Dr Chris Brown.

But audiences weren't too pleased at the finale's run time, which ran almost 20 minutes over time despite being pre-recorded:

This finale is essentially 1.5 hours of ads with some #ImACelebrityAU breaks — Tessa White (@TessaAMW) February 17, 2019

@ImACelebrityAU



Stop dragging it out! Announce the winner!!! I have kids that need to get to bed! #ImACelebrityAU — MummaW (@mumma_w) February 17, 2019

You think with this being pre recorded it wouldn’t be dragged out but here we are 🙄#ImACelebrityAU — 🦄💜Stacey💜🦄 (@TinkerTigerBell) February 17, 2019

Reid's win contrasts with previous seasons that have been dominated by A-list sports stars or entertainers, with comedian Fiona O'Loughlin taking home the crown last year.

Former Gogglebox star Jones beat AFL personality Crawford for second place, telling news.com.au she was overwhelmed by the support she had received.

"I would never have predicted this - ever! I thought I'd be out first or second and when I just kept being saved through elimination I was shocked, every single time!" Jones said.

The I'm A Celeb finale began with the three finalists being reunited with their families, with Crawford breaking down in tears as he was reunited with his partner Olivia and four sons, Ben, Charlie, Harry and Jack.

When I thought I cried enough @SCrawf9’s reunion made me cry even more 😍😭😍😭😍 #ImACelebrityAU — Claire 📌 (@ClaireeBear95) February 17, 2019

But it was Jones' reunion with her brother Mark that was the most emotional with the Gogglebox's sibling telling her their late mother would be "really proud".

Footy legend Crawford sobbed as he embraced his children

Reid had an emotional reunion with his sister Deane

Jones' brother told her their mother would be proud of her

"I just feel really lucky, really loved right now," Jones said.

Their families then stayed on to take part in I'm A Celebrity's last trial for the season, Friendly Fire, which saw them navigate a buzz-wire course with the help of their relatives.

Despite being the least famous of this year's I'm A Celebrity line-up - which viewers complained wasn't A list enough - both Jones and Reid proved a hit with fans.

Reid entered the jungle as one of the I'm A Celebrity team captains alongside Jacqui Lambie and went on to play unofficial camp counsellor to the rest of the contestants.

He took divisive model and former Love Island contestant Justin Lacko under his wing, however, the two did clash during a campfire discussion on sexuality.

Yvie Jones came second

The former Today entertainment correspondent also shared his secret struggle with alcohol, revealing how he had stopped drinking seven years ago after multiple benders which culminated in him signing a work contract intoxicated.

"I took a sleeping pill, I didn't go to sleep, I fell into a trance, and then raided the mini bar, was like blacked out … went to the business meeting right?" Reid said.

"Grabbed a journalist's breasts, was all over Napoleon Perdis and then they tell me I tried to urinate on a pot plant."

Reid didn't hold back either when dishing out celebrity gossip, claiming that Karl Stefanovic got hair plugs and Ellen DeGeneres was "not nice" to work with.

Former AFL player Shane Crawford came third

Meanwhile, Jones and her best friend Angie Kent proved just as popular with their jungle camp mates as they were on Gogglebox.

During this season's weigh-in, Jones tearfully revealed she wouldn't be taking part as she had battled an eating disorder for most of her life.

"I (grew) up in a house where I was told one of the worst things to be was overweight," she said. "I can't actually tell you the last time I weighed my self.

"I wish we lived in a different world where what we look like doesn't matter.

"I know that a lot of people think they understand what it's like. Unless you've had an overweight problem, you don't know what it's like to go through life and be judged solely on the weight that you are or the clothes that don't fit you properly."