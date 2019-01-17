Menu
Justin Lacko didn’t do himself any favours on I’m A Celeb last night.
TV

Is this the most deluded man on TV?

by Andrew Bucklow
17th Jan 2019 1:30 PM

THERE have been rumours about Justin Lacko for months with people wondering, 'Is he or isn't he?'

Now we know for sure after Justin finally outed himself as a complete and utter flog on last night's episode of I'm A Celebrity.

In a 100 per cent serious conversation, the model complained to Sam Dastyari and Yvie Jones that sometimes people don't take him seriously because he's such a beautiful human.

"I get really emotional sometimes," the Love Island reject said. "I'll say to my friends, 'Oh my god, I feel really sh*t … I feel like no one's talking to me and everyone's talking to you'.

"I feel like something's wrong with me," he continued. "I feel like people find me boring and they go, 'Oh he's a model, he's boring, I don't want to talk to him.'"

Former Gogglebox star Yvie somehow managed to keep a straight face as she sympathised with Justin, saying, "Oh, that's awful."

 

Justin doing his modelling thing. Picture: Eugene Hyland
Just a reminder that Justin Lacko is really, really good looking.
But wait, there's more.

Justin then told his camp mates that sometimes even he can't believe how good looking he is.

"I'm just a normal guy, but when I get all dressed up, I'm not going to be cocky but I will, I look amazing," he said.

Speaking about his experience at Fashion Week last year after his stint on Love Island, Justin said, "Everyone's like on Instagram like, 'Oh my gosh it's Justin Lacko!'"

 

Look at all those fans going crazy in the background.
"And then like some people go, 'Oh my gosh, it's the back of Justin Lacko's head' because people tag me in it and I'm like, 'Oh my gosh I got a bunch of tags' and then I share it because I'm like, it's so cute, but then you go through and you're like, 'Oh my god so many people are actually so excited to see me,' but then I look at me and go, 'F**k I don't even recognise me I look so good, like just so sharp.'"

Talk about a Lacko-self awareness. (Boom tish!)

Viewers weren't impressed by the comments and roasted the male model on social media.

 

 

 

 

I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here! continues on Network Ten tonight at 7.30pm

channel 10 i'm a celebrity get me out of here justin lacko television

